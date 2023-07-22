Genoa – After Porta Soprana, Palazzo San Giorgio, the basilica of Santa Maria delle Vigne, the church of San Pietro in Banchi, the church of saints Ambrogio and Andrea and via del Campo, the cathedral of San Lorenzo also joins the list of Genoese historical and architectural assets endowed with a innovative and efficient scenographic and monumental lighting system. The project, envisaged by the Caruggi Plan and curated by City Green Light in collaboration with Restart Engineering for the design, has made it possible to make the lighting of one of the oldest, most majestic and spectacular artistic-religious monuments of our city more performing, also from the point of view of environmental impact.

“It is – said the city councilor to historic centers Mauro Avvenente – of an intervention of considerable aesthetic and scenographic impact that will give everyone a magical and suggestive view of one of the jewels of our cultural offer, with an almost thousand-year history that has accompanied, one century after another, the ups and downs of Genoa and the Genoese”. “The synergy with City Green Light gives us another important intervention to enhance the alleys through the wise use of light – adds the city councilor for the environment Matteo Campora – From today also the cathedral of San Lorenzo benefits from efficient lighting from an environmental point of view and attentive to the delicate beauty of our cultural heritage, minimizing the dispersion of light”.

The lighting of the facade of San Lorenzo is now focused more on the three portals and, in particular, on the decorations of the arches and on the rose window, with a “softer” approach to the rest of the facade. As regards the bell tower, two new projectors have been installed capable of increasing the levels of illumination and the diffusion of light through the use of wide optics and diffusing lenses. Finally, greater prominence was given to the portals and aedicules on the north and south sides of the cathedral, thanks to the positioning of modern LED projectors.