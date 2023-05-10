“Port traffic is negatively affected by the effects of the war in Ukraine and the energy crisis. Culmv start-ups are decreasing and the shift of petrochemical depots to Ponte Somalia will cause a further large loss of goodwill and the loss of direct employment of some port operators operating in those areas (Forest and San Giorgio terminal). Without forgetting that a large shipowning group (the main customer operating in that area) has publicly declared that this choice will result in the diversion of the traffic that currently passes through our port to other ports”. The council of the Unified Company of the port of Genoa denounces it.

“The jobs that could be lost are greater than those that this move intends to save. It is not our job to identify alternatives to Ponte Somalia, just as it is not our job to assess the compatibility of such activities with port operations in terms of security, but this choice is the least suitable. A broad discussion is needed that takes into account all the development needs of the port and employment and safety, starting with the defense of the jobs of the workers of Superba and Carmagnani and of all the port workers who operate in those areas ( Culmv, Forest, TSG). There can be no conflict between dock workers and petrochemical workers. There are only bad choices. For this reason, on May 12th at 4 pm we will participate in the event called by the City Council Il Centro Ovest” concludes the unitary council of delegates of the Culmv Paride Batini.