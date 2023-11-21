Genoa – There are days of waiting at Genoa. After having presented the request for approval of the debt restructuring agreement to the Court of Genoa on 2 November last (ex articles 57, 60 and 63 of the CCII), we have to wait for the definitive green light which should not arrive before December 2. This is because the legislation allows creditors the possibility of objecting within 30 days from the date of submission of the request for approval. Hypothesis which, in this case, seems purely theoretical given that Genoa’s creditor is only the tax authorities with which the rossoblù club has already reached an agreement which the Court must ratify.

For the rossoblù club this is an important operation because, in the event of the green light, a significant part of the debt that the 777 Partners inherited from the previous management would be eliminated. Of the over 277 million euros of the club’s total debts (“the overall debt in principal and interest amounts to 277,244,166” as of 30 June), almost 111 million are the subject of the agreement reached with the Revenue Agency which provides for the payment of 35% (37,235,121) of the amount due. If the approval were to receive the green light, the debt would drop to just over 200 million euros (203,697,818) and would be freed from the burden with the tax authorities. A figure which, by consulting the balance sheet, also includes past medium-term debts (for example as of 31 December last year 56 million with banks and other financiers to be repaid within 5 years) for which, in the immediate future, it would not be necessary to inject capital.

And then, this factor is typical of all football clubs, there is the asset represented by the player pool that can contribute to debt reduction in the next market sessions. Players like Radu Dragusin and Albert Gudmundsson, to give two examples, were paid a total of around 7 million but now have a decidedly higher valuation which, for some market operators, can reach a total of up to 60 million euros.

Debt restructuring requested and signed with the Revenue Agency it is part of a series of operations implemented by the management to make the club sustainable (the break-even between costs and revenues would not be far away). A priority reiterated just a few days ago by the rossoblù CEO, Andres Blazquez: «Little by little we will put the company and the club in order to bring Genoa to where it belongs».

An agreement, the one found with the tax authorities, which guarantees a significant discount on previous taxes and which is based on an “Economic Plan” in which the company takes into account for the next few years the increase in revenues from TV rights, sponsorships, capital gains deriving from the sale of players and takings from ticketing and merchandising. At the same time, a broader reduction in labor costs is also expected, a strategy that Genoa has already implemented since the arrival of the 777s.

At the same time, together with the payment of the remainder part of the tax debt through installments over ten years (part of the payments were made on 7 July), the Revenue Agency requested and obtained various guarantees from the company. Among these, the financial support from 777 Genoa Cfc Holdings Spa, Genoa’s majority shareholder, with a financial contribution of 57 million of which 30 have already been paid. Furthermore, to guarantee the expected payments, the agreement provides for the pledge of the brand and archive rights plus a letter of patronage from the parent company 777 Italy Sports Holding in which it undertakes to respect the provisions of the agreement. It is, essentially, a further act through which the club undertakes to respect the agreement made with the Italian tax authorities.

If, as is highly probable, no one opposes the request for approval presented by the rossoblù club, the Court of Genoa will carry out a formal check of all the documentation presented and verified by the Revenue Agency before signing the agreement on 31 October. This could lead to an acceleration of the process with the green light from the Court which could arrive by the end of the year, as the rossoblù club hopes.