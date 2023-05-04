Genoa – The first installment of the Tari, the waste collection tax, is arriving in these hours in the e-mail box (for those who subscribed to the online service) or in the traditional mailbox of Genoese citizens. The payment deadline is May 30th.

“The tax offices of the Municipality of Genoa they offer assistance to the public by telephone appointment – reminds the Municipality – By contacting the toll-free number 800184913, from Monday to Friday from 9:00 to 18:00, it is possible to receive general information and book telephone appointments to have an operator available at the scheduled time. Through the e-mail addresses indicated below, it is possible to carry out any type of practice: e-mail [email protected] or [email protected] or PEC [email protected] “.

An example of a Tari 2023 bulletin

“In the event of delayed or omitted payment, an amicable notice will be issued which, if not paid within the terms, will result in the notification of the assessment notice with a 30% fine. Interest is also applied to taxes and surtaxes due, calculated at the legal rate in effect on January 1st of each taxation year increased by one percentage point.