Genoa – There is also Leonardo Bonucci among the defenders that Genoa is evaluating to reinforce the rear. The name of the centre-back, outgoing from Juventus, had already been linked to the rossoblùs at the start of the transfer market but then the negotiation never took off. Subsequently, the blue defender had contacts with other clubs, including Bari, Union Berlin and Lazio. The latter in particular would seem ahead, even if at the moment the green light has not yet arrived from Sarri. At this point the central defender, 36 years old, would have been offered by the black and whites to Genoa who would be evaluating him together with other profiles.

Gilardino, who played with Bonucci in the national team, even todayon the eve of the match against Lazio at the Olimpico, returned to the market, asking the club for new additions: “I hope the club will intervene this week”.