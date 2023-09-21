Genoa, traffic at a standstill at the Foce for the start of the Boat Show



Genoa – Long queues of cars, coming from the east and west of the city, and a choral honking of horns. Passionate morning in the Genoese Foce district due to the closure of Corso Marconi, both directions of travel for six days starting from today, Thursday 21 September, coinciding with the start of the 63rd edition of the Boat Show, scheduled at the Genoa fair.

A measure decided by the Municipality to create additional parking spaces, considering the occupation, due to ongoing works, of Piazzale Kennedy which was generally used by visitors, and as announced by Mayor Bucci, carry out an experiment in view of the future Waterfront park. As expected, the traffic, which spilled onto parallel streets, was even more congested, in particular on via Casaregis, via Cecchi and Corso Torino, putting the patience of motorists directed by the local police to the test.