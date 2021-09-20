Genoa, the Foce beach has been cleaned (again) by Black Bag volunteers

Genoa – Last Saturday the beach of La Foce was again polished thanks to the intervention of the volunteers of “The Black Bag “, the project born in Genoa to clean the beaches of waste with precisely the “black bags”, the black bags that are used for garbage. For the first time since the start of the cleaning blitz in 2019, the project was able to count on the patronage of the Municipality of Genoa, which arrived in recent weeks on the recommendation of the mayor Marco Bucci.

“The Black Bag” started in 2019 but last Saturday it was the first time of the official collaboration with Amiu. “It went very well. We collected a lot of waste and a lot of bulky items that we removed thanks to the collaboration with Amiu – Andrea Canepa of “The Black Bag” tells us – A lot of children came, it was a beautiful day. We also managed the safety issue in the best possible way by creating three different spots throughout the beach: three tarpaulins where all the participants deposited the waste and where our staff divided them for recycling “

The final spoils of last Saturday’s cleaning, organized on the occasion of World Cleanup Day, was 139 bags of waste, including 21 glass bags for over 600 abandoned bottles, 34 plastic bags and 84 of unsorted waste. Also collected more than 5,000 cigarette butts. “Social denunciation is made up of good deeds, education and a spirit of initiative” let us know from The Black Bag, became a third sector body with the aim of safeguarding the environment.