Genoa – A cultural project to discover and enhance the urban reality of Valbisagno, developed in the 2022/2023 school year through workshops that promoted the knowledge and application of creative languages ​​and innovative technology. This is Bisagno Expressthe project promoted by Alpim, the Ligurian Association for Minors, leader of the partnership made up of the five local schools (IIS “Majorana-Giorgi”, IICC “Molassana-Prato”, “San Gottardo”, “Staglieno” and “Valtrebbia”) , Teatro dell’Ortica and School of Robotics, as part of the ministerial fund for development and cohesion “Skills in the plural”, thanks to the contribution of Alfa, the regional agency for work and training, and the Municipality IV Media Valbisagno.

The film Bisagno Express

Inside the laboratory, the kids created a documentary film that tells the story of this train which for a long time accompanied the daily life of this part of the city, whose memory today risks being lost. The preview of this video was presented during the restitution of this project, in the presence of the children and the authorities, together with the photographic exhibition documenting the history of this infrastructure.

Bisagno Express, the trailer of the film about the schools of Valbisagno



The storytelling, theatre, robotics and three-dimensional printing workshops involved young people between 16 and 25 years old. The history of the Bisagno Industrial Track has been reconstructed through images, documents and testimonies. A short film that traces the history and current affairs of the urban environment along the line of this ancient train. Thanks to the use of XR technologies, augmented reality, the images and filmed stories are communicated to a wide audience through installations, placed on the bus shelters in correspondence with the stops where the route of the Ancient Bisagno Industrial Track passed. A work that will remain available to all citizens, and which has enhanced an important part of the city’s history, involving young people and students from those territories who still share its memory today.

How to watch the movie

The material produced during these months of work will be accessible to everyone thanks to the QR-Code which will be installed, together with illustrative panels designed and created by the kids, in the five stops that were part of the old train’s route, which have now become stops of the urban transport service: Terralba, Santa Fede, Marassi, Staglieno and Gavette.

Subsequently, in collaboration with AMT, he left a tour of the valley, with the five symbolic stops scheduled exactly in the places where the train also stopped to supply the companies with coal. During the five stops the actors of the Teatro dell’Ortica staged as many mini theatrical performances, always developed within the project, in which a historical cross-section of those times was “brought back to life”, between history, memory and imagination .

The presentation at the Staglieno civic center

“Alpim is very proud of the results of this project which involved children, professions and expanded skills – he said at the presentation of the project, Saturday 30 September at the Staglieno civic centre, the president of the Ligurian Association for Minors Carlo Castellano – The reconstruction of the bridge in Valpolcevera gave us the inspiration and the task to create other bridges, in this case made of opportunities and knowledge, dedicated to the boys and girls of Genoa, which can serve to create digital skills and new futures. Bisagno Express was born from the same necessity, giving back to the city such a significant memory for our city”.

“I believe – underlined the councilor for youth policies of the Municipality of Genoa Francesca Corso – that initiatives and projects like this are of fundamental importance from several points of view. First of all, that of preserving and bringing to mind a history that is not too ancient, such as that of the ancient route of the Bisagno Industrial Track which, having been abandoned since the 1960s, is now unknown to most people. Projects that bring to light infrastructures that have been fundamental for the economic development of the city and its delegations are precious and take on added value where this memory recovery operation involves school boys and girls who in doing so also become bearers of a historical memory that cannot and must not be lost. Then there is another aspect that is very important which is that of the use of modern, technological, innovative and creative languages: the use of robotics, 3D printing and augmented reality, for example, form a truly winning mix between our history and our future, in a plane where both merge into a present full of possibilities”.

“It is very important to bring projects of this importance to our territory – he underlines Angela Villani, councilor for culture of the Municipality IV Media Valbisagno – a very lively, rich and active territory. A characteristic that allows us to enhance this part of the city, in terms of culture, marketing but also tourism. Thanks to all the individuals who have worked in recent months, with a great ability to combine intentions and forces to achieve a great result that will remain available to all”.

“This path allowed the kids to create moments to open up curiosity towards themselves and others – he adds Giancarlo Mariottini, artistic director of the Teatro dell’Ortica. In this sense the artistic language of theater is very powerful, because it combines experience and creativity, because it allows you to pass through the body, through symbols, through memory. During the workshops we met, we expressed ourselves and got moving, creating a mini company that allows us to do things that can then also be done outside, in the context of everyday life”.

“The boys carried out a complex path of study and research to recover information regarding this train – he explained Gianluca Pedemonte, head of the School of Robotics – once this was done there was the design and construction work, which kept the kids very busy with a truly satisfactory result.”

Bisagno Express was the first project created in the multifunctional space “Bisagno Creativa”, an environment that has multimedia equipment and other opportunities for learning and socialization. A space created within the Municipality IV media Valbisagno composed of over 400 square meters adjacent to the San Gottardo comprehensive institute, where the robotics and multimedia laboratories, fablab, multipurpose space for performances and video projections are housed.