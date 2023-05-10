Genoa, the “Best Shrimp Ceviche in Liguria” competition begins with Valentina Álvarez’s masterclass at the Zeffirino restaurant



Genoa – The historic Genoese restaurant Zeffirino it houses Ecuadorian cuisine. Off to the “Best Shrimp Ceviche of Liguria” competition with the masterclass of the cook Valentina Álvarez, director of the Iche haute cuisine school in Manabí. The event was organized by the Ecuadorian Consulate in Genoa in collaboration with the Ecuadorian association Fuegos and the Ecuadorian community of Genoa, the largest in Italy.

The course will serve to provide the participants of the competition with a theoretical-practical basis of haute cuisine as a model for making their dish. The Chef served a gourmet version of the shrimp and octopus ceviche, a traditional dish that encompasses the flavors of Ecuador. To accompany the dish, the Tuscan wine Arillo in Terrabianca, among the 3 finalists as the best rosé in Italy according to the Bibenda guide.

To present the performance the consul of Ecuador in Genoa Gustavo Palacio Urrutiathe director of Fuegos Orazio Bellettini, originally from La Spezia, and the master chef Gian Paolo Belloni of the Zeffirino restaurant together with the executive chefs Luciano Belloni and Dario De Spirito.

The competition was born thanks to the commitment of Fuegos and the School of Iche in 2021, and was funded by theItalian Agency for Development Cooperation and the Inter-American Development Bank. The goal of this day is to contribute to Ecuadorian cuisine to make it known worldwide and at the same time strengthen the fraternity between Ecuadorian and Italian gastronomic culture.

“Iche is a word originating from Manadí which means “comida” (food), but it also has a more important meaning – specified Orazio Bellettini – Iche also means hope. Through the kitchen we want to take advantage of the possibility of converting this difficult moment worldwide into a positive feeling, an opportunity.”

“Fuegos was born after an earthquake that hit the north coast of Ecuador. We wanted to transform a tragedy into a possibility – continues Bellettini – We want to do it through the kitchen. Cooking is identity, it is culture and self-esteem. For this we have created a space called Iche where to establish a cooking school”.

“With this competition we want to enrich the idea of ​​circular migration – explained the ambassador Gustavo Palacio Urrutia – There is no better place to do this than Genoa, a city that has seen many of its citizens migrate to the South American continent over the centuries and in Ecuador”.

THE BEST CEVICHE OF LIGURIA COMPETITION IN DETAIL

The race is open to all adults of any nationality. To participate, you must register on the Google form by May 31st (here the link to the Google form). The selections are divided into three phases. The first phase will take place on 30 June at the consular headquarters where the participants will present a dish that will be evaluated by the jurors for taste and presentation. The first 10 chefs who will meet again on July 7th, always in the consular headquarters, will access the second phase. The 3 best chefs will pass and will compete in August with a culinary performance hosted by the Zeffirino restaurant. In 45 minutes, the candidates for the title will have to prepare a dish that will convince the jury composed of Gian Paolo and Luciano Belloni, the Ecuadorian chef Andrea Serrano, and the Consul. The winner will receive a trip to Europe as a prize, as well as a course at the Iche school and a dinner at the Zeffirino restaurant.

THE RECIPE OF CEVICHE JIPIJAPA OF SHRIMPS AND OCTOPUS BY COOK VALENTINA ÁLVAREZ

Ingredients for 4 people)

For the shrimp:

80g of salt

80 g of sugar

400 g of shrimp tails

200 g of precooked octopus

50 gr thin lemon juice

50 g of peanut oil

For the vegetables:

30 g of brunoise onion

30 g of brunoise red pepper

For the green oil:

100 g of fresh coriander

100 g of peanut oil

ice

For the peanut sauce:

5 g of ginger

2g of garlic

30 g red onion

10 grams of fresh coriander

2 g of celery

30 g of frozen smoke

20 g of ice

150 gr of lemon or tahiti

50 g orange juice

100 g peanut paste

50 g of fresh prawns



The two versions of ceviche prepared by chef Valentina Álvarez

Processing

For the vegetable sauce:

Mix with 10 g of lime juice and a little salt

For the green oil:

Liquefy the coriander and oil, filter with a cloth and put in the bottle

For the shrimp and octopus mix:

Remove the prawns without opening them with tweezers

mix sugar and salt

cover the shrimp with the mixture and rest for 12-15 minutes depending on the size of the shrimp

cut into 1.5 cm cubes and add 50 g of lime juice, 50 g of peanut oil, the octopus cut into thin slices and set aside when cold

For the peanut sauce:

In the blender put all the ingredients except the coriander, blend for a maximum of 3 minutes In the last 20 seconds add the coriander

Strain and set aside in the refrigerator

Presentation

Put 100 g of pickled shrimp, put the vegetable sauce

Pour in the tiger milk

Put drops of coriander

Decorate with coriander sprouts and accompany with chifles