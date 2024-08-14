Genoa – The bathing ban returns to Fifth, in the Acqui Division beach. The Municipality communicates: “On the basis of the latest water sampling carried out by Arpal on Tuesday 13 August, on the proposal of the Environment Councillor, the Deputy Mayor, on delegation from the Mayor, has ordered the bathing prohibited in the following stretches of the city coastline: Via Flecchia: from the west side of number 25 of Via A. Gianelli to the axis of Via Flecchia”.

The problems at the Quinto seaside prevent the Genoese from diving into a stretch of sea on the day of Ferragosto. The water sample that gave an “unfavorable result” triggering the measure issued by the Municipality was detected by Arpal in via Flecchia: the limits that were abundantly exceeded (about three times the permitted) are those relating to E. coli and intestinal enterococciThe ordinance also mentions the indication to the Levante municipality to provide for the placement of prohibition signs in order to inform citizens.

The new ban arrives a few days after the alarm was raised in Quinto for a major spill of sewage from the purifier into the sea, which had led the Municipality to close a good part of the beaches in the area and then give the green light to bathing again. It remains to be clarified, however, what waste had ended up unduly in the purifier, and therefore in the sea. The Public Prosecutor’s Office is also investigating the matter with criminal charges currently against unknown persons.

After the problem with the system, the magistrates also targeted the emergency managementsince no one – neither Ireti (the Iren group company that manages purifiers, sewers and aqueducts) nor the Municipality – communicated to the public prosecutors and the judicial police what was happening. The ones who discovered it, one day before the Municipality’s ordinance that on August 1st banned bathing, were the military personnel of the Port Authority who, during a patrol in Quinto, had noticed the anomaly. According to what emerged – an element later acquired by the prosecutor Andrea Ranalli and the deputy Vittorio Ranieri Miniati – the first problems with the purifier had already been recorded on July 27th. —