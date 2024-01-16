Genoa – Aluha Eventi, in collaboration with Pioggia Rossa Dischi, presents at the Luzzati Gardens five evenings dedicated to Italian indie singer-songwriters. Among the guests Zibba, Federico Dragogna, Saporiti and many others: we start on January 18th at 9.30pm. “Balena Extra” is a musical adventure that sails the waters of the city center every third Thursday of the month. Animated by a philosophy that goes beyond conventional sounds, the format presents itself as an appetizer before the great Balena festival scheduled for the summer at the Porto Antico.

The inauguration, set for January 18th, will see the performance of Zibba, one of the most intriguing proposals on the Italian singer-songwriter scene. The Ligurian artist, with his dense and emotional songs, will be the first big name. Space also for Eugenio Sournia, a singer-songwriter from Livorno who made his musical debut with Siberia, released in 2023 with his first solo project.

Among the highlights of the event, the evening dedicated to De André on 18 April stands out, with a performance by Federico Dragogna, historic author and guitarist of the Ministri, in a heartfelt homage to the Genoese singer-songwriter. The program presents an eclectic mix of proposals, from Jagwari (15 February), a band halfway between Milan and Genoa that “starts again” from garage rock sung in Italian, to Lamante (18 March), sharp voice, folkloric, psychedelic sounds, wild, anticipated by Juma, local talent in perfect balance between pop and soul, electronic and rnb.

The month of March of the “Extra Whale” will be dedicated to female artists, celebrating female talent in indie music. The event closes on May 16th with the warm and scratchy voice of Paolo Saporiti, guitarist, singer and composer with an eye for detail, accompanied at the opening by Sandri, a young multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter. The inaugural evening of this new format is paid, while the following four will be a gift to the city, completely free. “Balena Extra” presents itself as an opportunity for a loyal audience to immerse themselves in an intimate atmosphere, all together embracing the richness of the Italian indie singer-songwriter music scene. Tickets for opening night can be purchased on Dice.