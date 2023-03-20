Genoa – Even the “stars” of the World Championship take to the “track” to support the Gigi Ghirotti Foundation. The charity auction of the “Stars in Sport” offers this week precious memorabilia of the two-wheeled champions on the site www.memorabid.com/stellenellosport. The autographed jersey of Pecco Bagnaia stands out, who in 2022 became the fourth Italian rider to triumph on an Italian motorcycle (Ducati) in the premier class (MotoGP) of the world championship. Cap and flag signed by Enea Bastianini, 2020 Moto2 world champion, further embellish an Auction which will also include 2 bars of soap signed by Franco Morbidelli (Moto2 world champion in 2017) and a cap signed by the French Fabio QuartararoMotoGP world champion in 2021.

Sampdoria, Spezia, Genoa and Virtus Entella I’m at the side of Stelle nella Sport and the Gigi Ghirotti ETS Foundation again this week. Djuricic, Ekdal, Badelj and Paolucci respectively take the field for charity.

The Auction of Stars in Sport is sponsored by Coni, Cip, Sport e Salute and Ussi Liguria. Auctions are open on the site www.memorabid.com/stellenellosport and will continue until the end of May. Every week many champions, many memorabilia, much “love” and support for Gigi Ghirotti.