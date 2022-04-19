Tickets at 5 euros to fill the stadium in the salvation match with Cagliari

Genoa – The Genoa shareholders’ meeting has been called to approve the financial statements closed on December 31st. First call on April 30 at the Circolo Tunnel in via Garibaldi, eventual second on May 2nd.

Enrico Preziosi as director of the rossoblu board did not give his green light to the financial statements, which were then approved by the other directors, and it is likely that there will be battle in the assembly between old and new ownership regarding figures, debts, credits and obligations under the club’s sales contract signed last November.

Presale

