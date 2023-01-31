Genoa – Eddie Salcedo he is a Genoa player. The forward arrives from Inter on loan with the right to buy but in the first part of the season he played in Serie B with Bari. This afternoon the forward will have his first training session with his team-mates in Pegli and will be available for the away Parma.

Salcedo made his Serie A debut for Genoa after completing all the steps in the Club’s youth team. He later wore the shirts of Inter, Verona, Spezia and Bari.

Genoa, working with Verona for the Semper-Lasagna exchange. Galdames on loan to Cremonese, Czyborra to Perugia

Meanwhile, the negotiations with Verona for the Semper-Lasagna exchange continue unabated. The attacker has given the go-ahead to transfer to the Rossoblù: Genoa has prepared a three-year contract for him until 2026. Even Semper, who is closed to Genoa by Martinez, would leave on a permanent basis. The two companies continue to talk to each other, the negotiation is underway and could be unlocked during the afternoon. And instead the operation that will bring Haps from Venice to Genoa is virtually closed. The left winger will join the rossoblù team on loan with the right to buy.

Before landing the latest market blows, Genoa must also conclude some outgoing operations. Galdames, who has found little space in recent months, is ready to marry on loan at mister Ballardini’s Cremonese. Among the outgoing players there is also Czyborra. The German full-back could go on loan to Perugia and thus remain in the Serie B championship.

Among the negotiations still open there is also the one that could lead to a loan to Bari Manolo Portanova.