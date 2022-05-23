Genoa – Bad surprise this morning for the volunteers of Arcigay Genova after having found the shutter and padlock of the headquarters in via del Lagaccio 92 red smeared with dog excrement, as shown in the photo shared by the association on its Facebook page. “It is a deliberate and intolerant gesture that indicates how much there is still a need to work for a promotion of the culture of inclusion in general, not only towards the LGBT community”, comments Federico Orecchia president of Arcigay Genova to the 19th century.

