Genoa – A top 80 like the Spanish Bernabe Zapata Miralles (number 75 in the world), the return of Fabio Fognini (one of the strongest Italian players and former winner in Valletta Cambiaso in 2008 and 2010), three top 100, seven top 120 and nine of the best 130 players in the ATP ranking. In addition, there are ten Italians, among which Marco Cecchinato stands out (already among the top twenty in the world with three victories in the ATP 250 tournaments and a semifinal at Roland Garros conquered in 2018). And in the official entry list also the Brazilian Thiago Monteiro who triumphed in the last edition and a tennis player with an extraordinary curriculum like the French Benoit Paire: already number 18 in the world rankings and career winner of three ATP Tour 250 titles.

They are some names and numbers of the nineteenth edition of the Aon Open Challenger – Memorial Giorgio Messina, the international tennis tournament that will take place in Genoa from 3 to 10 September on the clay courts of Valletta Cambiaso. The Aon Open Challenger – Giorgio Messina Memorial celebrates its first 19 years and confirms itself as one of the main Italian tournaments after the Internationals in Rome with the 185,000 dollar Total Financial Commitment and the awards obtained over the years: in 2014 best Challenger in the world , while in 2018 and 2019 he won the title of best Italian Challenger. Also this year, as usual, prestigious names for the tournament which will once again be directed by Sergio Palmieri, the Director of the Rome Internationals.

Great expectations for the Ligurian Fabio Fognini, one of the absolute leaders of blue tennis and already number 7 in the world, who was called up in the past few hours by the Italy coach Filippo Volandri for the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals 2023, scheduled on the Unipol Arena in Casalecchio di Reno (Bologna) from 12 September. An extraordinary presence that of Fognini, during his career he collected 8 successes in the ATP Tour 250 circuit and victory in the ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo. An entry list of great quality, therefore, which sees the top 80 Bernabé Zapata Miralles (number 75) while the other two top 100 are the Russian Alexander Shevchenko (number 88) and the Argentine Federico Coria (92nd in the ATP ranking). The first, 22 years old, is considered one of the best talents on the European scene and in the last twelve months he has climbed over 100 positions in the world rankings. While Coria in recent months, after the final reached at the ATP in Córdoba, had entered the top 50 for the first time, in 49th position. “Also in this edition the tournament is confirmed to be of the highest level – explains Mauro Iguera, President of the Organizing Committee -, there are world-class tennis players and naturally there will be great expectations for Fognini. Furthermore, the main draw will be further enriched thanks to a Wild Card available to the Organizing Committee while two will be granted to players indicated by the FIT. The goal is to have other big names on the field in Genoa who don’t have to continue their adventure at the US Open which are played at the same time.

In Valletta Cambiaso over the years, champions such as Stefanos Tsitsipas (who triumphed in 2017) and Lorenzo Sonego (winner in 2018 and 2019) have written their name in the golden register, who then began their climb in the rankings and also in this edition there are players who will soon be the absolute protagonists on the world scene and we expect pairs of absolute level also for the doubles which will further enrich a stage of great prestige”, concludes Iguera. Illustrious presences in the singles tournament are also those of the Brazilian tennis players Thiago Seyboth Wild (number 109 in the world rankings) and Thiago Monteiro who signed the golden register of the Genoa Challenger in the 2022 edition and is currently in 116th place in the ATP ranking .

The awarding of Thiago Monteiro, winner of the last edition

Among the top 130 also Cecchinato (111th), the Hungarian Zsombor Piros (number 118) as well as Fognini (125) and Paire (130). A significant figure is represented by the cut-off, i.e. the ranking of the last player admitted to the main draw: while in Genoa it stops at number 231, in Spain in Seville you get to 280th place for the Challenger 125 which is played at the same time. As mentioned, there are ten Italians on the entry list, not only Cecchinato and Fognini but also Andrea Vavassori, Matteo Gigante, Francesco Passaro, Franco Agamenone, Riccardo Bonadio, Andrea Pellegrino, Edoardo Lavagno and Stefano Travaglia. A tournament that will therefore offer many emotions but also fun because on Thursday 7 September scheduled before the evening match at the Centrale ‘Beppe Croce’ the show will return with some protagonists of Italian comedy, an appointment that has always received great appreciation from tennis enthusiasts. From a technical point of view, the tournament will continue to feature 32 players in the main draw. Sunday 3 and Monday 4 September the qualifications, Tuesday 5 the tournament will start while the doubles and singles finals are scheduled for Sunday 10 September. This year the Aon Open Challenger – Memorial Giorgio Messina plays for “Sofia nel cuore”, a scientific research project strongly desired and initiated by Sofia Sacchitelli, the 23-year-old student affected by a very rare tumor and which has become a symbol of the fight against rare diseases. The project aims to improve the quality of care and expand the therapeutic offer for patients suffering from cardiac angiosarcoma.