Genoa – May: the month of the Andersen Prize, the main Italian award assigned to the best children’s books and their authors, this year on the calendar for Saturday 27 May at Palazzo Ducale, in the Sala del Minor Consiglio

The winning books – whose authors and publishers will come to Genoa to participate in the awards ceremony and related initiatives – they will get to know each other in the coming days, but in the meantime a preview of this forty-second edition is scheduled for Friday 12 May at the De Amicis International Library (4.45 pm) with Nuovi sguardi all’oglio, a meeting to learn more about the books selected this year in the various categories of the Prize (more information at this link), leafing through them together and discovering their potential for experimentation.

One of the finalist books of the Andersen Prize-The world of childhood

“The participation of libraries, e in particular of the city library specializing in children’s literatureto the Andersen Prize program is an important signal of the construction and strengthening of the network that has allowed Genoa to be named Italian capital of books 2023 – declares Gloria Piaggio, director of cultural policies of the Municipality of Genoa – It is a significant signal that start right from the promotion of reading aimed at children and teenagers to grow, thanks to good stories, the readers of tomorrow and create culture around children’s books.”

The meeting – introduced by Clare Zingaretti, scientific curator of the De Amicis Library – will represent a double opportunity for discovery: on the one hand, the reasons for the choice behind the selection made this year will be retraced – together with Martina Russo, editor of the monthly Andersen and member of the Jury of the Prize – the red threads that bind the picture books, the very first readings, the books without words included among the finalists; on the other hand it will be possible to immerse oneself in the pages of the same, through the suggestions triggered by 50 girls and boys aged 3 to 12 who have read the 33 finalist books and participated in the graphic-pictorial workshops ScarabocchiArte curated by Blanca Marinha Gutarra of the Social Cooperative Infantia.



The poster of the ScarabocchiArte event

“This year’s selection of books takes readers on a special exploration – says Martina Russo – that of the world around them, but also that of their emotions, between the discovery of feelings, of the body and of relationships with others. An opportunity, as usual, to enter into stories far from discism and banality, capable of capturing the gaze and thought, with a pinch of creative madness.”

“Books, stories and illustrations that made us travel” – he adds Blanca Marinha Gutarra – “boys and girls together to share the books they have chosen and read, and express what struck them most through the wonderful tables they have created and many workshops through which they can express themselves in complete freedom. The freedom to speak, share and create.”

A work carried out in the weeks following the announcement of the finalists of the Andersen Prize (which took place at the beginning of March, during the Bologna International Children’s Book Fair) and which now takes the form of a real exhibition, which will be inaugurated on the afternoon of Friday 12 May and will remain on display in the library spaces until 30 June.

The appointment – free, but booking is appreciated (which can be done by following this link) – is organized by the De Amicis Library, Andersen-the magazine and the prize for children’s books and the Infantia Cooperative with the sponsorship of Nati per Leggere Liguria and the collaboration of the bookshop of the La Formica eco-shop. The program of initiatives in the city in dialogue with the books of the Andersen Prize 2023 is constantly updated but already available at this link.