Genoa – Eggs to paint, music, fairy tales, face painting and Easter-themed workshops, even with recycled material. Hundreds of children with their families took part in the Acquasola Festival, scheduled for Saturday 8 April at the Acquasola park, in the Genoese district of Carignano.

The free event, organized by the RiCreArti Ets association center with the aim of promoting artistic and musical culture and enhancing respect for nature and the environment, was a success. From 9.30 to 18 for the children and parents present there was the opportunity to experience the mother / child yoga discipline, attend musical and sports performances (karate, capoeira and breakdance) listen to fairy tales, attend the presentation of Toorna, the web app for recycling, and of the CarLOTTA Cargo Bike, and still go wild with an egg hunt in the park, one of the most historic in the city, and see mothers dancing with their little ones wrapped in slings .

A day of celebration and sharing carried out with the collaboration of the Civ of Carignano and numerous other realities (L’Eduteca, tRiciclo, Ligurian Latin American Women’s Coordination, Veraosteopatiabimbi, ASdc Jakukai, Scuola Musica Musica, Allegria Eventi, Tickling by Serena Torello, Danza in Fascia and 101giteinliguria.it).

“After the years marked by the pandemic, we all needed to be outdoors, to get in touch with the environment and with the music. We have seen the happiness of the children and the collaboration of mums and dads. We are happy with how it went, things done with a smile and in good company are the most beautiful”, comments Gabriela Diaz of the RiCreArti centre.