Genoa – To celebrate 15 years of activity, a new logo and a look beyond national borders. An important step for the Genoa Academya project that provides for the possibility of networking the youth sectors of non-professional sports clubs with those of Genoa.

Thanks to affiliatesin fact, each company that adheres to the project has the possibility of sharing the same working methods used in the rossoblù youth sector which, at the same time, has the possibility of monitoring the growth of many kids and, if anything, choosing which of these to then include in their teams.

For next season the goal of Emanuele Crespi, organizational manager of the Academy, and his collaborators, the technical contact person Franco Lucido and the scouting coordinator of the goalkeepers Luca De Prà, is to bring the Academy system beyond the Italian borders.

It’s actually more than just a goal, given that the contacts have been in progress for some time and within a few months we could already move on to the operational phase. The first overseas companies with which affiliations should start are in Europe and, among the countries where contacts are already at a rather advanced stage, there are Serbia, Albania, Malta and Ireland. Furthermore, the working group is also ready to land in Canada and then in Senegal. In the past, the Genoa Academy had already tried to expand abroad with some affiliations in the United States.

That of internationalization it is a gamble but in some ways also a necessity, given that by now the search for young talent has expanded on a global scale. The youth sectors of the various affiliated companies, in fact, have the possibility of welcoming many children, something that usually does not happen in the youth sectors of the large professional clubs that work on a small and selected number of young people.

The model you want to export abroad it is the one that has given important results in Italy for 15 years where research is going on with about 80 affiliated companies scattered in various areas of the country. About fifteen affiliated youth sectors are in Liguria, some obviously also in Genoa, while the others are concentrated mainly in Piedmont, Lombardy, Calabria, Sicily and Campania.