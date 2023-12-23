Genoa – New step forward for the 777 Partners towards the acquisition of Everton, a Premier League team currently sixteenth in the table with 16 points. The stars and stripes investment company has received the green light from the FCA (Financial Conduct Authority), the financial regulatory body in the United Kingdom which is responsible for regulating financial companies that provide services to consumers with the aim of preserving the integrity of the markets.

However, there is still no question of the definitive green light for the acquisition. Further steps are needed in a rather complex procedure which, at this point, should not be completed before January. Everton's majority shareholder, Farhad Moshiri, signed a deal with 777 Partners in September that would see the Miami-based group acquire a full 94.1% of Moshiri's shares.