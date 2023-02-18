Genoa – The 777 Partners holding is interested in buying Everton, a Premier League club. For American society it would be the entry into English football. The indiscretion relaunched by Bloomberg is reflected in the company.

The Liverpool club is currently at the bottom of the table of the Premier League, but it is one of the historic teams of English football. Should the negotiation be successful, Everton would join the football family of 777 Partners who, in addition to Genoa, can count on Vasco da Gama, Standard Liège, Red Star Paris, Hertha Berlin, Melbourne Victory plus participation in Sevilla.