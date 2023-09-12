Genoa – 777 Partners close to purchasing Everton. The Miami-based company already owner of several clubs including Genoa, Hertha Berlin, Standard Liege and Vasco da Gama in Brazil, it is close to purchasing the Liverpool team that plays in the Premier League. Contacts between 777 Partners and Everton’s majority shareholder, Farhad Moshiri, began last February but then the deal was frozen (at the time there was talk of a figure close to 500 million euros).

In recent days, however, the US company has returned to the charge and now he seems to be in pole position for the purchase of the entire share package of the team which is currently in third to last place in the English top division. Even in the case of an agreement, it will still take several months to close the deal to satisfy the parameters set by the Premier League in the case of sales.