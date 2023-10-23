Genoa – Una party for 220 athletes from all over Liguria and lower Piedmont. The 3rd Gian Luigi Corti Volleyball Trophy goes away with the victory of Colombo Volley over S. Antonio in a final that involved and thrilled the over 600 people present at the Pala Maragliano in Genoa. They were the winners all under 12s who took to the pitch on an intense day which allowed each of them to play six matches for a total of 108 matches, directed by the seven referees coordinated by Roberto Venzano.

Genoa, the 3rd Gian Luigi Corti Trophy goes to Colombo Volley



Organized by Liguria Territorial Committee Center of the Italian Volleyball Federation with the support of Stelle nelle Sport, the tournament, dedicated to the memory of the historic sports journalist and Italian volleyball manager, is the kick-off party of the sports season dedicated to the little ones. “After the success of the first editions, in just 3 years we have reached 36 teams – underlines Paolo Bassi, president of the Central Liguria Committee – and we will grow further next year on the occasion of Genoa, the European capital of sport”.

Godmother of this edition was Ornella Marchese, a historic Genoese volleyball player who wore the shirt of the Italian national team for nine years, growing up sportingly alongside Gian Luigi Corti. He rewarded with a medal all the protagonists on the pitch of San Marziano, SDP Spezia, Cogovalle, Assarotti, Sport & Play, Pro Recco, Audax Quinto, Albaro Volley, S. Sabina, Normac AVB, Normac VGP, Serteco, Nuova Oregina, Torriglia Sport, Volare Volley, La Salle, Alessandria Volleyball, S. Antonio, Sabazia, Carcare, CUS Genova and Colombo Volley.

Thanks to the event they were collected 435 euros in favor of the Gigi Ghirotti Foundation.