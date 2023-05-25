Genoa – Genoa’s 2022 financial statements close with a loss of 61.7 million and with a net worth of 5.4 million. The reference shareholder, 777 Partners, has already disbursed loans in 2022, then converted into a future capital increase, for 62.4 million, total investments in 2022 amounted to 89.5 million, to which another 16 million already entered in the first months of 2023 must be added.

The president is present at the assembly Alberto Zangrillo, the CEO Andres Blazquez, the dg Flavio Ricciardella and the financial director Stefano Vincis. Genoa has decided to withdraw the debt installment proposals presented to the revenue agency at the end of 2022, since ..”the reference shareholder has expressed its willingness to support the Company for 2023″