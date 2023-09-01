Genoa – Everything is ready for the XIX edition of theaon Open Challenger – Giorgio Messina Memorial, the international tennis tournament in Genoa which will begin on Sunday 3 September 2023 with qualifications on the red clay courts of Valletta Cambiaso with a Total Financial Commitment (prize pool + registration) of 185 thousand Dollars. A week of great tennis which will end on Sunday 10 September with the singles and doubles finals. The Genoa tournament will once again be a showcase of absolute prestige as evidenced by the presence of players who have won a total of 14 titles in the ATP World Tour 250 circuit and one ATP Masters 1000 during their careers.

In particular, four victories and the ATP Masters 1000 in Montecarlo for Fabio Fognini (who occupied ninth place in the world rankings), three successes for Marco Cecchinato (already number 16 in the world and semifinalist at Roland Garros in 2018) and as many for the French Benoit Paire, already in the world top 20. An overall record of titles which once again testifies to the quality of the Genoa tournament which this year too will present an extraordinarily prestigious parterre as demonstrated by the overall entry list with a very high level of players. In fact, one top 80, three top 100, seven top 120 and nine of the best 130 players in the world are at the starting line. In addition to Fognini and Cecchinato, eight other Italians were on the field: Andrea Vavassori, Matteo Gigante (in the top 20 of the Next Gen Race classification which brings together the best under 21 world champions), Francesco Passaro, Franco Agamenone, Riccardo Bonadio, Andrea Pellegrino, Edoardo Lavagno and Stefano Travaglia. An entry list of great quality, therefore, which sees the top 80 Bernabé Zapata Miralles (number 75) while the other two top 100 are the Russian Alexander Shevchenko (number 88) and the Argentine Federico Coria (92nd in the ATP ranking). The first, 22 years old, is considered one of the best talents on the European scene and in the last twelve months he has climbed over 100 positions in the world rankings.

While Coria in recent months, after the final reached at the ATP in Córdoba, had entered the top 50 for the first time, in 49th position. Just as in recent months the Spaniard Zapata Miralles was also among the top 40, even reaching position number 37 in the world. Fognini, already winner in Genoa in 2008 and 2010, after the tournament in Genoa will be the protagonist of Italy in the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals 2023, scheduled on the Unipol Arena in Casalecchio di Reno (Bologna) from 12 September. There will also be the Brazilian Thiago Monteiro who had won the 2022 edition of the tournament. The Main Draw will be enriched by other big names with the Wild Card available to the Organizing Committee and the 2 due to players indicated by the FIT.

Also this year the tournament (awarded in 2014 as the best Challenger in the world and in 2018 and 2019 as the best Italian Challenger) will be directed by Sergio Palmieri, Director of the Rome Internationals. The Aon Open Challenger – Memorial Giorgio Messina represents an extraordinary showcase for young talents in world tennis as had already happened in the past with Stefanos Tsitsipas (who triumphed in 2017), Matteo Berrettini and Lorenzo Sonego (winner in 2018 and 2019).

From a technical point of view, the tournament will continue to feature 32 players in the main draw. Sunday 3 and Monday 4 September the qualifications, Tuesday 5 the tournament will start while the doubles and singles finals are scheduled for Sunday 10 September.

“This year too it will be a very important edition – explains Mauro Iguera, President of the Organizing Committee – there are players of absolute experience who have won several titles on the ATP World Tour 250 circuit and a Masters 1000 and who have reached the top positions in the world rankings such as Fabio Fognini, Benoit Paire, Marco Cecchinato, Bernabé Zapata Miralles and Federico Coria. An extraordinary show is truly announced in Valletta Cambiaso without forgetting the many young people who are becoming protagonists in the ATP circuit. And an important tournament is also announced in doubles with some top-level world specialists. A dutiful thanks goes to all the sponsors who make this event possible, reconfirming with unchanged enthusiasm the support that has allowed us to reach the 19th edition by offering an increasingly high-level show”.

“The Aon Open Challenger Memorial Giorgio Messina needs no introduction: we are facing a truly prestigious tournament which for the past twenty years has brought tennis champions from all over the world to our region. A big applause undoubtedly goes to the organizers who have worked hard to set up the best structures and guarantee perfect management of the matches. I am sure that this event will be a success both from a sporting and organizational point of view and will once again give prestige to Genoa and the whole of Liguria, managing as always to enrich the Italian and international tennis scene”, comments Simona Ferro, Councilor for Sport of the Liguria Region.

“The Aon Open Challenger-Memorial Giorgio Messina represents a flagship for our city and an international showcase that has become a fixed appointment not only for tennis enthusiasts but also for a vast and heterogeneous audience from all over Italy and beyond. Precisely because of the appeal of the event, this year we will bring the excellence of local cuisine to the general public, combining sports and local products: thanks to the collaboration with Genova Gourmet and the Chamber of Commerce, for the first time tastings, show cooking and cocktails that will promote food made in Genoa, an attraction much appreciated by tourists and visitors to our city”, says Alessandra Bianchi, Councilor for Sport of the Municipality of Genoa.

A tournament that will therefore give away many emotions but also fun because on Thursday 7 September the comedian show will return, scheduled before the evening match at the ‘Beppe Croce’ club, an event that has always been highly appreciated by tennis enthusiasts. On stage Antonio Ornano and Enzo Paci in the show ”Doppio Misto”.

News for catering to the public thanks to the synergy between the Municipality of Genoa and the Chamber of Commerce. The Food Court, set up for the occasion by Rete Stradda in the park of Valletta Cambiaso (south of the Beppe Croce Stadium) will offer six mobile street food stations every day, from 11 to 23, with the flavors of Genoa and Liguria. Furthermore, on Thursday 7 and Friday 8 September, between 7 and 8 pm, the restaurateurs and bartenders adhering to the “Genova Gourmet” quality brand will entertain the public with show-cooking and cocktail-shows. The “Genova Gourmet” family of brands – which includes restaurants, catering, bartenders and local products – is an initiative conceived and promoted by the Chamber of Commerce, which guarantees the quality of the service and the link between the products and the territory.

This year the Aon Open Challenger – Memorial Giorgio Messina plays for “Sophia in the heart”, scientific research project strongly desired and initiated by Sofia Sacchitelli, the twenty-three-year-old student affected by an extremely rare tumor and who has become a symbol of the fight against rare diseases. The project aims to improve the quality of care and expand the therapeutic offer for patients suffering from cardiac angiosarcoma. An info point of the association will be present for the entire duration of the tournament.

From 30 August the 1st SHIPPING ITALY Tennis Tournament will also take place at the tennis courts of Nuova Valletta – Sport Park in Valletta Cambiaso park. A Shipping Italy initiative that will feature all those who have the FITP competitive or non-competitive card valid for the past year and operate in the business sector of ports, transport, logistics and shipping in general and will have the opportunity to also play with the champions of the Aon Open Challenger – Memorial Giorgio Messina.

An eco-sustainable vision of sport for the Genoa Challenger: eliminating the 13,000 plastic bottles of water used until the 2019 edition. For the second edition, the entire tournament staff and players will be provided with aluminum water bottles. Only plastic bottles will be used for players during matches.

PUBLIC ATTENDANCE – It has been an extraordinary crescendo over the years with attendances reaching the record figure of 25,000 spectators over the course of the entire week in the last few editions with the ‘Beppe Croce’ central stadium sold out on several occasions: videos and images that made the around the world through the official social channels and the ATP website.

TICKETS

Entry to the tournament will be free on Sunday 3 September and Monday 4 September (qualifying). On payment from Tuesday to Sunday for the whole day.

TICKETS and SEASON PASSES:

Single ticket cost:

TUESDAY €10

WEDNESDAY 10 €

THURSDAY €30 meetings plus show

FRIDAY €15

SATURDAY €15

SUNDAY €20

Subscription cost (TOURNAMENT + THURSDAY NIGHT SHOW)

ADULTS €60 – UNDER 14 €20

The entrance and ticket office will be located at the bottom of the steps in Via Federico Ricci, on the north side of the stadium. Tickets will be on sale from TUESDAY 5 SEPTEMBER, starting at 12

TICKET OFFICE:

The ticket office is located on the north side of the stadium Beppe Croce stairway park entrance Via Federico Ricci 3, from Tuesday 5 September at the following times: 10.00-22.00

