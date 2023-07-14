Genoa – After the three friendlies in Moena with Val di Fassa, Tirol and Venice, and the vernissage at the Ferraris with Monaco on July 29, the rossoblù management is preparing a new test: in all likelihood next August 4 will be Alberto Gilardino’s team will face the Cremonajust relegated to Serie B and coached by an old Griffin acquaintance like Davide Ballardini.

Probable that the match will be played in Cremona in the evening but the program has not yet been defined and made official.