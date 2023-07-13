Genoa – After the first three friendlies of the season, those scheduled in Moena with Val di Fassa, Tirol and Venice, the fourth summer test has also been defined: date and opponent confirmed, it will be played on 29 July at the Ferraris stadium against Monacothe definitive indication of the timetable has arrived: the games will take place at 20.30.

It will be the home debut for Gilardino’s team, waiting for the Coppa Italia match on August 13th.