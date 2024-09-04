Genoa terror of real estate agents, house prices collapsed

Over the last ten years in Europe, considering the 27 EU member countries, average nominal house prices (including inflation) have increased by 66.6%. According to the analysis of Living With. –real estate brokerage and services company– based on data EurostatItaly is one of the countries that recorded the lowest price growth (+8.8%), placing itself in second to last place immediately after Finland (+5.5%).

In the ranking by nation, the Eastern European countries stand out in the first three places, such as Hungary (+168%), Lithuania (+114.2%) and Czech Republic (+111.7%), where ten-year increases were in triple digits.

In general, in fact, Eastern Europe wins by a landslide, with ten nations in the first twelve positions. The only exceptions are Portugal (+105.7%) and Netherlands (+83.2%). Even if we compare our country with France (+31.2%), Spain (+47.6%) and Germany (+49.2%), growth values ​​are very far away.

If we look at the performance of the main Italian metropolitan cities, according to the Abitare Co. analysis, the only Milan records a price growth in ten years that is decidedly higher than the average figure, of +49%; followed by Bologna And Florencewhich in the last ten years have recorded a growth of 33% and 19% respectively, and from Naples (+2%). Rome remains negative with a ten-year loss of around 13%, as Genoa (-33%), Turin (-5%) and Palermo (-21%).

How does the ranking change if we consider the sale prices in the capitals of the 27 EU member states, including Milan? All the Eastern European cities fall behind to make room for the Western ones.

To buy a used 70 square meter house in good condition, the most expensive cities are Luxembourgwith a value of €791 thousand, and Pariswhere the average price of €10,100 per square meter sets the cost at €707,000. But above €500,000 we also find Amsterdam (532 thousand €) and Stockholm (€504 thousand), followed by Vienna (483,000€), Copenhagen (455,000€) ed Helsinki (€416,500).

Milan And Rome are instead positioned in 8th and 13th place, respectively with €385 thousand and €308 thousand for 70 m2. The cheapest cities in absolute terms among the 28 countries analysed are Tallin (105 thousand €), Sofia (119 thousand €) and Bucharest (126 thousand €).

Extending the analysis to the 8 main Italian metropolitan areas, Florence for a used house in good condition of 70 square meters you need €231,000, in Bologna €206,500. All other cities like Turin (175 thousand €), Naples (171.500€), Genoa (154 thousand €) and Palermo (133 thousand €), would be positioned at the bottom of the ranking together with cities such as Athens, Bucharest or Sofiato name a few.