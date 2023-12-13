[[(gele.Finegil.Image2014v1) Genoa, a Bologna si giocherà il 5 gennaio_gud]]

Genoa – Number 44 among the best tennis players in the world and leader of the Azzurri in the Davis Cup that Italy has returned to winning ways after 47 years. It couldn't help but be Matteo Arnaldi, 22 year old from Sanremo, the winner of the 31st “Ligurian sportsman of the year” award assigned by the Region on the recommendation of the Regional Committee for Sport.

Training in Australia did not allow him to be present at the awards ceremony but The parents, Fabrizio Arnaldi and Silvia Napolitano, arrived to collect the recognition.

But Arnaldi was not the only Ligurian athlete to achieve great goals during the year: during the ceremony a special mention was also dedicated to Ludovica Cavalli, a middle-distance runner ranked at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and to Giuseppe Fusto, silver medalist to the Indoor Freediving World Championships, to the coastal rowing world champions Edoardo Marchetti, Giacomo Costa, Lorenzo Gaione, Edoardo Rocchi and Alessandro Calder, to the pararowing world vice champion Gian Filippo Mirabile, to the under 15 taekwondo world champion Virginia Lampis and to the cyclist Luca Giaimi, junior world champion in the team pursuit. Young athletes who achieved important results at the national student championships were also rewarded.