The general manager Spors also followed the training

Ostigard and Destro in training in Pegli

The preparation of the Genoa ahead of Sunday’s match against Lazio (kick-off at 12.30). In Pegli technical-tactical work for the rossobl├╣s under Alexander’s orders Blessin who also received a visit from general manager Johannes Spors on his return from Brazil.

On the field he saw himself again Rovella.

