Genoa – Morning finish and departure for Milan, with Shevchenko who had the green light to return to the bench. Twenty-three players called: Badelj, Bani, Buksa, Caicedo, Cassata, Destro, Ekuban, Galdames, Ghiglione, Hefti, Marchetti, Masiello, Melegoni, Østigård, Pandev, Portanova, Semper, Sirigu, Sturaro, Toure, Vanheusden, Vasquez, Yeboah. Criscito, Rovella, Hernani, Kallon, Behrami and Fares are missing, among others.

The Algerian will go to Turin in the next few hours.

As for the coach, Shevchenko now seems destined to say goodbye: in pole position is the German Italian Bruno Labbadia, alternative Stankovic. Labbadia recently coached Hertha Berlin, has a long career as a manager in the Bundesliga and as a young man he said he was a sympathizer of Sampdoria due to the presence of strong players like Vialli and Mancjni.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS