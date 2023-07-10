Moena, the arrival of the Genoa coach



Genoa – The Moena operation has started. Genoa arrived by bus in Val di Fassa, at the Dolomia hotel in Soraga, around 1pm. To lead the rossoblù delegation obviously there was mister Alberto Gilardino then all the players got off the bus, from Milan Badelj to Mattia Bani. “Everything is very good” said Davide Biraschi, one of the players returning from a loan that the coach wants to evaluate during the training camp. With Gilardino there was obviously his deputy, Tano Caridi, and the new collaborator Dario Dainelli who will mainly deal with defence.

With the team has arrived also the sports director Marco Ottolini which will remain in Val di Fassa today and then return on Thursday.

Gilardino has no time to waste, so this afternoon at 5pm the team will play at the Benatti Sports Center in Moena the first workout. Immediately before, the Genoa Village will be opened next to the field, one of the attractions set up in the various municipalities of the Val di Fassa which will host the rossoblu until 23 July.