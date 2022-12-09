Genoa – There is no stop for Genoa. After last night’s success against Sudtirol, Mr. Gilardino’s team has already returned to the field to prepare for Sunday’s away match in Ascoli. There’s no time to lose, you need to quickly recharge your batteries and dive back into the championship.

This morning in Pegli morale was high after last night’s 2-0 win at Ferraris. Serene faces like we haven’t seen in a little too long. The pleasantries, however, lasted a moment: Gilardino wants to keep the whole squad on the ropes in view of the next match also destined to decide his future on the rossoblù bench.

At Signorini, in the rain, relief work for those who played more minutes against Sudtirol, more intense training for all the others. Time to prepare for the match is short, so it will be difficult to see substantial changes compared to the eleven who took the field against the team coached by Bisoli. Gilardino’s main doubt concerns the form: start from the beginning with the 4-3-3 or use the 4-3-1-2 seen in the second half against Sudtirol. The coach will make the decision during tomorrow morning’s finishing up session, before leaving for Ascoli in the afternoon.

Daniele will referee the match against Ascoli Duties (Rome), Miele (Turin) and Moro (Schio) the assistants. Fourneau (Rome) will instead be the fourth man, Maresca (Naples) and Paganessi (Civitavecchia) at the Var