Genoa – Genoa immediately on the field to archive the defeat of Parma. This morning the rossoblù met in Pegli to analyze yesterday’s two-zero match at the Tardini. Immediately afterwards, the players took to the field under Gilardino’s orders: de-fatiguing work for those who played yesterday, more intense training for all the others.

There is a desire to immediately put the defeat against Parma behind us, the first in the league since Gila was on the bench. However, there’s little time to do it: on Friday we play at Ferraris against Palermo who beat Reggina. The Griffin technician, however, will have to deal with the infirmary.

Ilsanker’s absence is certain, it will be necessary to evaluate the conditions of Bani and Criscito. The centre-back was rested as a precaution against Parma due to a muscle problem and will be evaluated in the next few days.

Criscito’s situation is more delicate. The winger yesterday accused pain in the flexor of his left thigh and will undergo tests in the next few hours. His possible absence on the left would be a problem because Hapswho has just been bought by Venezia, still has to serve a two-match ban.