Genoa – Genoa immediately at work after the 4-3 victory in the Italian Cup over Modena. This morning the team immediately returned to the field in Pegli to start preparing for next Saturday’s championship debut against Fiorentina.

Exhaust work for those who have played the whole game, more intense training for all the others. Bani’s conditions need to be assessed, as he forfeited at the last minute due to a quadriceps injury he accused during the warm-up, while Martinez’s conditions do not give cause for concern at the moment. Tomorrow the team rests: preparation will restart on Monday.

Meanwhile, after introducing De Winter and Messias to Ferraris, the company is still very active on the market. The pressing of sports director Marco Ottolini on Milan remains strong to bring Lorenzo to the rossoblù Columbus on which, however, there is also Cagliari. The operation that would bring the attacker on loan to Genoa can only materialize if Milan manage to buy another centre-forward. The new name that has been circulating in the last few hours is that of Ruslan Malinovskyi out of Olympique Marseille. For the Ukrainian attacking midfielder there is not yet a real negotiation but the two clubs, between which there is an excellent relationship after the Strootman deal, have talked about it in recent days.