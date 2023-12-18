Genoa: Sabelli, Strootman and Bani testimonials of the shirt for the club's 130th anniversary



Genoa – Team dinner tonight for Genoa: players, technical staff and managers meet in a restaurant in the Foce area. Strootman returned to the group, who was at the Store in Via XII October last night, together with Sabelli and Bani for photos and autographs. Suddenly the president also arrived Alberto Zangrillowho joined the players to greet the many fans present.

Sabelli said: «We are preparing for Sassuolo. We will face a strong team, which has been in Serie A for many years. The club is important and the coach is also very good. It will be a difficult match but we are ready”, assured the full-back, who then added, regarding the criticism received from the team and from Gilardino after the knockout suffered in Monza at the end of the match: “We all play for Genoa, therefore also for the Genoa coach. The performances have always been there, the criticisms are part of the game. I must say that the fans have always supported us, the criticism comes from outside.”

We start again from the great team spirit that has characterized Grifone so far. «He also made the difference last year in Serie B. Those who played less always made themselves available and this is not easy. The great credit goes to those behind the scenes, who raise the level of training and then are ready when called upon, as Ekuban also did last Friday with Juventus. This is very important”.

Injuries have so far prevented Gilardino from having the entire squad available. «We are happy if everyone is well, because it is nice to have them all on the team. When someone is outside, you know they are sick. Whoever replaced these guys has always done well and given their all, focusing on those who aren't there isn't even fair for those who are on the pitch”, concluded Sabelli.

A double training session is scheduled for tomorrow at Signorini, the match against Sassuolo on Friday at 6.30pm, then the team will return to Genoa for a couple of days off for the Christmas holidays. Short celebrations, however, because on the 29th we will be back on the pitch, this time at the Ferraris, against league leaders Inter, with kick-off at 8.45pm