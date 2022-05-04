Blessin still believes in salvation and wants to trip the bianconeri. Sturaro is always in doubt

Genoa – Morning training session in Pegli for Genoa. Alexander Blessin he has not given up yet and is working with the team to give a “displeasure” to Juventus Friday evening at Ferraris (kick-off at 21).

The ranking situation is dramatic but before the match against the bianconeri Genoa will already know the result of the recovery between Salerno And Venice.

