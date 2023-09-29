Genoa – The time for partying is already over. After the 4-1 triumph against Mourinho’s Roma, Genoa immediately got to work to prepare for the next match. Tomorrow, in fact, will already be eve: on Sunday the rossoblù will visit Udinese (kick-off at 3pm) who are not going through a particularly positive period and are still looking for their first victory.

This morning the team met in Pegli. After the details analyzed in the video room limited to the match against Roma, massages and relaxation work for those who took to the pitch with the Giallorossi, regular activity for the others. Worth noting is the close recovery of Vogliacco who is taking his first steps in the group. The defender could be included in the squad to regain confidence. The finishing is scheduled for tomorrow, in the afternoon the departure from Colombo by plane for Ronchi dei Legionari.

However, it is above all the accident chapter that takes center stage. Against the Giallorossi both Badelj and Strootman were forced to leave the pitch due to muscle problems. The Croatian stopped as soon as he felt discomfort in his right quadriceps while the Dutchman (who also has problems with his right quadriceps) was injured after the clash with Mancini. Tomorrow the two players will undergo an MRI but it is practically certain that they will miss the trip to Friuli.