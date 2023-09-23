Genoa – Immediately on the pitch. The rossoblù after the defeat against Lecce they returned to Genoa this night and were already at work in Pegli this morning. Relaxing activity for those who have played the entire match at the “Via del mare”, more intense training for everyone else. Messias also worked partially with his teammates, getting closer and closer to his return. The Brazilian has never been available since he arrived due to a muscle injury suffered in July during a friendly match against Milan. Messias is now ready to return to the group, which could happen on Monday given that tomorrow, Sunday 24th, Alberto Gilardino has decided to give the team a day of rest.

The time available to recover your energyHowever, it’s not much. In fact, on Thursday, José Mourinho’s Roma will arrive at the Ferraris (kick-off at 8.45pm). Given the tight deadlines, it is unlikely that Messias will already be available for the match against the Giallorossi. It’s easier for the Brazilian to get his first call-up to the rossoblù for Sunday’s away match against Udinese. Similar speech also for Vogliacco. The defender should also return to the group next week with the aim of earning his first call-up for the away match in Friuli.