Genoa – “An excellent operation, which allows Genoa to shore up and relaunch itself. After this agreement with the Revenue Agency and approved by the Court, the rossoblù club is no longer in crisis.” The “blessing” comes from Marcello Pollio, accountant, former president of Sampdoria's board of auditors and expert in the field of negotiated settlement of business crises. From his initiative the procedure for the Sampdoria club was started, Genoa arrived at the approval a couple of months later. For both clubs there are limitations regarding the transfer market in the next two sections, the Lega Serie A has asked the Federal Council to provide for penalties for the future but these will be non-retroactive rules and therefore not applicable to Genoa and Sampdoria. The sentence of the Court of Genoa, section VII Civil-Bankruptcy, pronounced last December 7, approved the agreement reached between the Revenue Agency and the rossoblù club. We start from the tax debt of around 111 million, of which Genoa will only have to pay 35%, around 37 million (7,830 million in 19 installments until 2027; then the residual portion in 20 half-yearly installments for a total of 10 years). The amount saved, around seventy million, becomes an active contingency which thus allows Genoa to abandon the state of crisis in which they found themselves and which was the necessary starting point for accessing the tools provided by the Crisis Code.

There is an agreement with the Revenue Agency but not only that. The approval sentence certifies that «through this transaction it is possible for the appellant company to release a significant sum both in order to provide for the full payment of creditors not adhering to the plan, and in order to invest in the corporate structure for a better rationalization of the same, accompanied by careful management of the footballers' portfolio deriving from the proposed future investments and the injection of external finance by the members and the 777 Group”. Translated, it means that Genoa has undertaken to pay the other creditors in full (credits expired by 2022 to be paid by 2023, those after 2022 with the deadlines set by the contracts) and to settle all other outstanding debts.

Not only that: the 777 have committed to injecting 57 million euros into the club's coffers. The road map provides: 43.5 million by 31 December 2023 (21.5 by 30 June, 9 by 30 September and 13 by the end of the year), then 6 million by 30 March 2024, 3 by 30 June 2024, 3.5 million by March 31, 2025 and 1 million by March 31, 2026. Then there is a letter of patronage from the Miami holding in which the 777 themselves guarantee for any new investments, if necessary. The “Genoa” brand and the company's historical image archive were pledged to the Revenue Agency as a guarantee of the agreement. They are the club's most valuable assets but it is a pro forma: in the event that the club does not meet the deadlines, the Agency would request payment of the entire tax debt.