In anticipation of the 31st round, a goal by the striker allows Gilardino to go +8 over Sudtirol and -3 from leaders Frosinone. Calabresi: 4th stop in a row

After a month and a half stop, Coda returns from the first minute and is immediately decisive. A goal against Gilardino’s Genoa is enough to overcome Inzaghi’s Reggina in the match between the heroes of the 2006 World Cup. Lots of contrasts and few chances, the hosts manage the advantage in the second half but in full recovery a miracle by goalkeeper Martinez saves the result on Canotto lob. The rossoblùs rise to 59 points, -3 from Frosinone di Grosso on Sunday against Perugia. Another defeat for the Calabrian club, it’s the fourth in a row. During the weekend all the other matches: on Saturday Sudtirol are guests of Cagliari at the Unipol Domus, Mignani’s Bari faces Benevento. The Modena-Cittadella turn closes.

DECISIVE — The hosts are immediately dangerous, Reggina defends itself in order. Lots of duels on the pitch, in the 8th minute Strelec and Bani collide: the rossoblù defender has the worst, after a head injury he is forced to leave. Gudmundsson and Menez move a lot but struggle to find space. Gilardino’s team managed the game, turned the ball around and found the right opening in the 36th minute to unlock the game. Sturaro serves Coda very well on the edge of the area, the attacker crosses with his right foot at the far post: the shot passes under Gagliolo’s legs and Colombi can’t do anything. Ninth goal in the league for the class of ’88. Genoa almost doubled ten minutes later: Gudmundsson runs to the right and serves in the area Coda who hits badly from a few steps away. The referee allows six minutes of added time after the violent clash at the beginning of the match and Badelj has an excellent conclusion saved. See also F1 | Wolff: "Budget cap and inflation enemies of top teams"

MARTINEZ SAVE EVERYTHING — Gilardino’s men restart strongly in the second half. In the 49th minute Coda was blocked by Cionek, in the corner developments it was the usual Coda who served Ilsanker in the area who hit very badly. Reggina tries to react in the 51st minute with Menez, Martinez deflects outside. Three minutes later Hernani also engages the opposing goalkeeper, but the French player is offside. Genoa’s reply comes with Gudmundsson in the 59th minute, the Icelandic starts again on the counterattack, Colombi is ready. Little happens in the middle of the second half, the game is fragmented and the teams have few chances. In the final minutes, many contrasts and nervousness: Sturaro gets expelled from the bench. Then in full recovery, the miracle of Martinez who saves the result. Fabbian extends his head for Canotto, the attacker raises the lob, the Genoa goalkeeper puts his hand in. It ends 1-0, Reggina can’t get out of the negative moment. It is the fourth victory in a row for Gilardino’s men. See also The cheapest Super Bowl ticket 24 hours after the game costs $4,100

March 31st – 10.55pm

