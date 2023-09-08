Genoa – Genoa’s seventh training session ended this morning. While on the one hand the fans and the club celebrated the club’s 130th anniversary with various events, Alberto Gilardino, taking advantage of the championship break, took advantage of it to push on the accelerator above all to speed up the process of integrating the latest arrivals. Even if the players involved with their respective national teams were missing (Retegui, Vasquez, Puscas and Dragusin), the former world champion coach also concentrated on the tactical aspects because, as he explained after the defeat against Turin, Genoa must do something more under construction to put more offensive players in a position to be able to get closer to the opponent’s goal.

For the moment, however, there are no formation changes, we will continue with the 4-3-2-1 awaiting the full recovery of Messias. No problem, however, for Malinovski who yesterday ended training early due to a stroke: the footballer is fine and from Monday together with the group he will resume preparation together with his teammates in view of Saturday’s match at 20.45 against Napoli at the Ferraris.

Advance sale for the purchase of tickets has started and is available on the official Genoa website, at the ticket offices and at the Porto Antico Ticket Office. The DNA Genoa card is required for online purchases. These are the prices without pre-sale rights: Gradinata Laterale € 25 (U16: € 15), Gradinata Zena € 35 (U16: € 15), Distinti € 70 (U16: € 35), Tribuna Inferiore € 120 (U16: € 60 ), Guest Sector: € 35 (from Monday at 12).