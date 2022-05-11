There are several doubts to be resolved in view of the match against Napoli. Growing Amiri seeks reconfirmation

Genoa – The preparation of the Genoa ahead of Sunday’s match against Naples. This morning the team trained regularly in Pegli. After a first part of the session dedicated to physical work and high-paced matches, Blessin began preparing the tactical aspects to better face Spalletti’s Napoli.

