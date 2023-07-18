Moena – Finishing morning for Genoa at the “Benatti” in Moenaahead of today’s friendly at 17 against the Wsg Tirol.

Out Strootmanwho trained in the gym after the blow he sustained yesterday in training.

Evidence of 3-5-2, with the pair Coda-Yalcin forward that should start from the beginning. Great expectations among the fans for any developments regarding the negotiation for Retegui, contacts in progress with Boca to reach an agreement.