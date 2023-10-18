Genoa – The suspicion is that it is mushroom poisoning, but certainty will only be available when the mycological center of Pavia – to which the samples were sent – confirms the hypothesis formulated by the San Martino doctors. Experts will have to establish whether those ingested are actually porcini mushrooms, or whether it is something else. The 50-year-old man, meanwhile, was admitted to the emergency room and is being monitored constantly. His condition is worrying, but stable. His life is not in danger.

The patient arrived at the hospital this morning. He suffered the symptoms of intoxication, that is severe abdominal pain and vomiting. And since the night before she had eaten what he believed to be porcini mushrooms, the alarm went off at the hospital. The fifty-year-old underwent gastric lavage, then doctors gave him powdered charcoal. The IVs did the rest. Probably what he ate it was not poisonous, but it was still inedible. And this caused the reaction that made him end up at San Martino. A timely hospitalization, thanks to the intuition of the doctor who responded to the patient’s call.