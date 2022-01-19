The German replaces Shevchenko. He signed a contract until June 2024. He coached Ostend in Belgium, before the Leipzig youth team

Alexander Blessin is the new Genoa coach. The German coach has signed a contract until June 2024. For Blessin, 48, it will be the first experience in one of the top European championships: he is fresh from his experience in Belgium at Ostenda. Before, he had led the Leipzig youth teams, in whose first team was Rangnick.

The first official announcement came from the Belgian club which made it known through a post on social media that it had reached an agreement with Genoa for the transfer of the coach upon payment of a termination clause. “We knew that sooner or later this day would come”, comment the executives of the Belgian club. In the 23 benches this year, 8 wins, 2 draws and 13 defeats. Immediately after the tweet of the Griffin.

Through the official website of the Ostenda, the new manager greeted his former club and explained some details of the negotiation: "It all happened quickly, in 24 hours. I still have to realize. I could not refuse Genoa. It is a historic club in the Serie A series. A and I have been offered a long term project. This is a great step forward in my career, but I will always be grateful to KVO for the opportunity I have had here. My family and I have always felt at home, I they will all be missed. I hope to be able to come back to say goodbye properly. "

Genoa is a "philosophical" choice: Ostenda is a club that relies heavily on data analysis for the market, a strategy that Genoa would like to follow and which is shared by Blessin. The technician grew up at the Rangnick school, then gegenpressing and a lot of verticality, rather than dribbling. With him grew Theate, the defender now at Bologna. The preferred system is the 3-5-2, with the central half being more defensive and moving sideways to give support to the outside players from whom the action often starts. A curiosity: Blessin does not like sleep … When his team plays in the evening, he plans a training session in the morning, because otherwise his players sleep and sleeping is not a good way to prepare for a game for him.

