Unexpected departure: the Macedonian towards the farewell to the rossoblù club and the passage to Serie B with the ducals

Genoa – The Genoa market, after the purchase of Gudmundsson, the return of Czyborra and the farewell of Radovanovic (at Salernitana) is about to close with a surprise exit: Goran Pandev goes to Parma. After seven years the Macedonian, 38, will leave the Grifone and go to the Emilian club where he finds Gigi Buffon.

After the historic European played with North Macedonia, Pandev had postponed his retirement plans to end his career in Genoa in front of the fans. Now, however, for him the spaces have been considerably reduced and so comes this unexpected farewell for a player who was a great protagonist in Genoa’s last saves.

