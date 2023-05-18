Genoa – It ends 4-0 for Lazio the challenge to Ferraris who awards the Supercoppa di Primavera 2. Agostini’s team attacks throughout the game but exposes itself to the biancoceleste counter-attack. Lazio scored with Gonzalez and Mango in the first half, two more goals, again with Mango and then an own goal.

In any case, it remains there for the rossoblu satisfaction with the promotion in Primavera 1 after just one year of relegation.

In the stands the president Zangrillo, the CEO Blazquez, the coach Gilardino, the general director Ricciardella and the club manager Rossi