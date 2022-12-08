In the end, they all took a step back: Genoa and Portanova, sentenced last Tuesday in the first instance (with the abbreviated procedure) to six years in prison for gang sexual assault. Reasons of opportunity: even if there is no official explanation, the reason can be summarized as follows.

SITUATION

—

The rossoblù midfielder will therefore follow the Grifone match against Sudtirol in the stands today, first ever on the bench of Alberto Gilardino, from one of the Ferraris skyboxes. Portanova, from the day after the sentence, returned to Genoa from Siena (where the trial took place) and Genoa had reinstated him in the group, however considering him not guilty until the sentence becomes final. Considering, in fact, that no restrictive measure has been taken against him. So the player finished up with his teammates and was then included in the squad list. However, the club’s decision has triggered a reaction from the square (and beyond) about the opportunity to regularly add him to the group of teammates. The club decided not to add tension to the game by leaving him out . The future? No decision has been made in this regard, even if the Grifone will be back on the pitch in Ascoli on Sunday.