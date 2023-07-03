Genoa – Stefano Sturaro’s rossoblù story is in the credits. The captain who led the team back to Serie A after just a year in purgatory and Genoa are heading towards separation. The Sanremo midfielder’s contract was due to expire on 30 June and, immediately after the end of the championship, the parties had gathered around a table to find an agreement which, evidently, was not found despite the player having expressed the will to continue his career with the Griffin’s shirt.

There are no particular reasons that led to this solution. It is a decision that is mainly based on technical reasons, also for the other choices that the club has made for the midfield. However, it was a difficult decision that the club had to make, especially for what Sturaro gave during his career at Genoa and which the club recognizes him. In the last season in Serie A – always putting his face in moments of difficulty – and also last summer when the club also focused on his experience to keep faith with the motto “Only one year”.

For Sturaro, who turned 30 in March, the season that has just ended was practically divided in two, but his contribution to the team has never been lacking. Even when at the start of the championship he was unable to take the field because he was dealing with the after-effects of the Achilles tendon surgery last July. In the second part of the season, however, when Genoa put a mortgage on the promotion, he too was on the pitch to fight with his teammates and after the 4-3 draw against Bari on the last day it was he, together with Mimmo Criscito, who raised the Nexus Cup to the sky for the runner-up.

The story between Genoa and Sturaro began many years ago, when he moved from Sanremese to the rossoblù youth sector at the age of 15. His debut in Serie A came with the Grifone in 2013, at the age of 20, with Gian Piero Gasperini, to then move from February 2015 to Juventus, a team with which he collects 64 appearances and two goals. He returned to Genoa in 2019 in the midst of the Preziosi era (18 million, together with Pinamonti the most expensive purchase in Genoa’s history) and, apart from a brief spell in Verona, wore the rossoblù shirt until the last championship match on 19 May . In the end matches with the Genoa shirt are 106 seasoned by 4 goals and 8 assists to which must also be added 50 appearances for the Primavera.

A path, that of Sturaro with the Griffin shirt, which began in 2008 and which after 15 years is about to be interrupted. There were obviously difficult moments but, as a Genoan, closing the rossoblù parenthesis with the memory of having brought the team back to Serie A with the captain’s armband on his arm is not everyone’s stuff.